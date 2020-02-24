Egypt executes militant Ashmawy after being convicted over attacks - sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Monday executed Hisham al-Ashmawy, described as the country’s most dangerous Islamist militant, after he was convicted by a military court of orchestrating several attacks, three security sources said.

Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was transferred to Egypt from eastern Libya last year and has been long sought by Cairo on charges of being behind the high-profile attacks on security forces.

