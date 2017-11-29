FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi tells military chief to secure Sinai in three months
A turning point in Zimbabwe
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
November 29, 2017 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt's Sisi tells military chief to secure Sinai in three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday ordered his military command to use all force necessary to secure the Sinai peninsula within the next three months following a militant attack on a mosque that killed more than 300 people.

Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, speaks after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt November 21, 2017. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

“It is your responsibility to secure and stabilize Sinai within the next three months,” Sisi said addressing his new chief of staff in a speech, without giving details on any operations. “You can use all brute force necessary.”

No group has claimed responsibility for Friday’s mosque attack, but Egyptian forces have been battling a stubborn Islamic State affiliate in the North Sinai for more than three years and militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
