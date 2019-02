Two policemen killed in blast in Cairo: ministry

People react at the scene where policemen were killed when an explosive device carried by a militant they were pursuing exploded in Cairo, Egypt, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two policemen were killed and three wounded when an explosive device carried by a militant they were pursuing exploded in the heart of the Egyptian capital on Monday, an interior ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, security forces were pursuing the man as part of the search for the perpetrator of an attempted attack against a police patrol in western Cairo on Friday.

After catching the suspect in Cairo’s ancient Islamic district close to the Al Azhar mosque, “one of the explosive devices in his possession exploded, causing the death of the terrorist and the martyrdom of a police officer from national security and an officer from Cairo investigations (department)”, the statement said.

At least three civilians were also injured, security sources said.

Friday’s attempted attack left two policemen and three civilians with minor injuries when a home-made bomb exploded during an attempt to defuse it, security sources said at the time.

Egyptian security forces have been waging a campaign against Islamist militants over the past year focused on Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.

Attacks in the capital are relatively rare, though a roadside bomb in Giza killed three Vietnamese tourists and a Egyptian guide in December.