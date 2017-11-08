Egypt's Sisi against idea of strikes on Iran, Hezbollah

Sharm el-Sheikh (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday he was against the idea of military strikes against Iran or the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah as there was enough turmoil already in the Middle East.

FILE PHOTO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a statement following a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Picture

He was asked what he thought of the prospect of such strikes in a question and answer session with journalists - two days after Saudi Arabia had accused Lebanon of declaring war through Hezbollah’s aggressive actions.

Sisi said he was against war, without spelling out who might be involved in military action.

When asked about recent arrests in Saudi Arabia during an anti-corruption crackdown, Sisi said the situation in the kingdom was reassuring and stable.