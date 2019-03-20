World News
March 20, 2019 / 4:31 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Egyptian Red Sea oil and gas blocks intrude on Sudanese territory: Khartoum

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oil and gas exploration blocks offered by Egypt in the Red Sea’s “Halayeb Triangle” are considered a direct intrusion into Sudanese territory, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday, citing a ministry official.

“It is considered an illegal operation that carries legal consequences which will be borne by the entities carrying out this operation,” said Saad al-Deen Hussein al-Bishri, minister of state at Khartoum’s oil ministry.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
