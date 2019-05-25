Sudan military chief visits Egypt, first trip Since Bashir's ouster

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s ruling military council visited neighboring Egypt on Saturday - his first trip abroad since the army overthrew former president Omar al-Bashir last month after mass protests against his rule.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is himself a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country’s last leader, the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi.

There were no immediate details on what they would discuss - but the meeting will be closely watched by Sudan’s opposition and protest groups who have warned Egypt not to interfere in their politics.

Sudan’s army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country after Bashir’s ouster and promised to hand over after elections.

But Sudan’s protests groups, wary of what happened in Egypt, have sought guarantees that civilians will lead the transition process.

Sisi has said he will help support stability in Sudan, which shares many of Egypt’s security concerns.