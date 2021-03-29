Suez Canal says giant container ship partially refloated

CAIRO (Reuters) - A refloat of the giant container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal has successfully begun and tugging to complete the operation will resume with a higher tide later on Monday morning, the Suez Canal Authority said.
The Ever Given container ship’s course has been corrected by 80% and traffic would resume through the canal once the ship is directed to a waiting area, the authority said in a statement.
