Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen at the Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - The Ever Given container ship was under way on Wednesday as it started its departure from the Suez Canal more than three months after blocking the waterway, a Reuters witness said.