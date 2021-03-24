Manager of ship stuck in Suez working to refloat vessel, no pollution seen

LONDON (Reuters) - The technical manager of a giant container ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for more than a day said on Wednesday it was working with Egyptian authorities and others to refloat the vessel.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is the technical manager of the Ever Given, said in a statement that the crew were all safe.

“There have been no reports of injuries, pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding,” BSM said.

“BSM’s immediate priorities are to safely re-float the vessel and for marine traffic in the Suez Canal to safely resume.”