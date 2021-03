Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it had suspended traffic temporarily while eight tugs work to free a giant container ship stranded in the southern stretch of the canal for two days.

Thirteen ships had sailed south along the canal on Wednesday and were waiting in lakes until the container ship Ever Given is released, the authority said in a statement.