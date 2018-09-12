FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
September 12, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Egypt prosecutor says e-coli was factor in deaths of British tourists

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor said on Wednesday that e-coli bacteria were a factor in the deaths of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last month.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich - D1BETYUONPAA/File Photo

The prosecutor said John Cooper, 69, was suffering from health problems but that e-coli was a cause of heart failure that led to his death. Cooper’s wife Susan, 63, was also likely to have been affected by e-coli and died of gastroenteritis.

It gave the details in a statement of an official medical report after an investigation into their deaths.

Related Coverage

Thomas Cook, which the couple was traveling with, moved 300 customers from the hotel they were staying in, the Steigenberger Aqua Magic, following the deaths on Aug. 21.

The British tour operator had taken note of the prosecutor’s announcement. “We have not yet seen the full report and we will need time for our own experts to review it,” it said in a statement.

Thomas Cook said earlier this month it had found a high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria at the hotel they were staying in.

Local Egyptian officials initially said the Coopers both died of heart attacks, but the public prosecutor ordered an investigation.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed, Omar al-Fahmy, John Davison; additional reporting by Andy Bruce in London, Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.