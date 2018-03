CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of licences for ride-hailing companies Uber and Careem pending a lawsuit calling for them to halt services in Egypt, judicial sources said.

Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The case was initially filed by Egyptian taxi drivers. Tuesday’s decision can be appealed within 60 days, the sources said.