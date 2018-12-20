Egyptian court acquits 40 NGO workers whose case strained ties with U.S.

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Thursday acquitted 40 NGO workers in the re-trial of a case that has caused tension with the United States.

In 2013, 43 Americans, Europeans, Egyptians and other Arabs were sentenced to jail terms ranging from one to five years on charges including operating non-governmental organizations without necessary approval. Their offices were ordered to close.

In April, Egypt’s top appeal court overturned the jail sentences of 16 of the workers and ordered their re-trial.