FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Monday the Libya conflict and talks about Ethiopia’s giant Blue Nile Dam, the Egyptian presidency said.