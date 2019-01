FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during presidential session at Africa 2018 Forum at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the stability of the Middle East with U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday night, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said.

They discussed Egypt’s efforts in fighting terrorism, and the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation with the United States to support these efforts, the spokesman added.