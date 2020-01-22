Commodities
January 22, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Egypt's GASC gets offers in soyoil, sunoil tenders

DUBAI/HAMBURG (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender on Wednesday from Egypt’s state agency GASC to purchase at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil was $878.69 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The lowest offer in the tender for at least 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil was $802.00 a tonne c&f, they said.

GASC is seeking the oils for arrival between March 3-17.

The offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said. A decision is expected later on Wednesday.

Traders gave the following list of the price offers in dollars per tonne on a cost and freight (C&F) basis:

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Michael Hogan and Nadine Awadalla, editing by Elaine Hardcastle

