Egypt's GASC says it is seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt’s state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Saturday it was seeking cargoes of soyoil and sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender.

GASC is seeking at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. The agency will also accept offers of at least 10,000 tonnes of soyoil and 5,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in Egyptian pounds.

The vegetable oils are for arrival between Oct. 25 and Nov. 10, according to GASC vice chairman Ahmed Youssef. The deadline for offers is Tuesday.