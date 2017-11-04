FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to buy wheat from local farmers at global prices next season
November 4, 2017 / 6:37 PM / in an hour

Egypt to buy wheat from local farmers at global prices next season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will buy wheat from its local farmers at global prices next season and will announce the price in Mid-March, the supply ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

A man collects wheat at the grain silos in Cairo, Egypt, October 4, 2017. Picture taken October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“The government is keen on supporting and securing the purchase of the local wheat crop from farmers in accordance with the global prices, while taking into account the cost of all elements of production,” the statement said.

Egypt’s local wheat harvest begins around mid-April and runs through July.

Reporting by Maha elDahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
