Egyptian authorities seize 45,000 tonnes of spoiled Russian wheat: newspaper

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have seized 45,000 tonnes of spoiled Russian wheat near the northern city of Alexandria, state daily newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Sunday.

Security forces in Alexandria seized the cargo, which was infested with worms and insects and was released from port months ago, the newspaper reported.

Authorities are questioning a businessman responsible for the import of the wheat shipment, it said.

It was unclear if the wheat was imported for Egyptian state buyer GASC or for the private sector.