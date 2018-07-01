FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 1, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egyptian authorities seize 45,000 tonnes of spoiled Russian wheat: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have seized 45,000 tonnes of spoiled Russian wheat near the northern city of Alexandria, state daily newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Sunday.

Security forces in Alexandria seized the cargo, which was infested with worms and insects and was released from port months ago, the newspaper reported.

Authorities are questioning a businessman responsible for the import of the wheat shipment, it said.

It was unclear if the wheat was imported for Egyptian state buyer GASC or for the private sector.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.