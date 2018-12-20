Defying prejudice, Egyptian woman racks up global bodybuilding awards

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian female bodybuilder Dina Abdel Maksoud has had to overcome prejudice as well as fellow competitors to become a champion.

In a country where bodybuilding is widely viewed as the province of men, the 21-year-old has spent eight years pumping iron and defying social norms.

She spends on average two hours at the gym each day, but double when she trains for a competition. In October she won golds at two events in Ukraine.

“If you train for bodybuilding you will achieve your dreams. If a woman trains hard, she can be stronger than the strongest of men. So, do not let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do,” she said.