WASHINGTON, Jun 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2017 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels per day to 1.54 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2018 by 10,000 bpd to 1.62 million bpd.