FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US EIA cuts 2018 world oil demand growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Tesla's big rigs get biggest public order from PepsiCo
Business
Tesla's big rigs get biggest public order from PepsiCo
Scant oversight on building adds to hurricane costs
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Scant oversight on building adds to hurricane costs
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Breakingviews
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 12, 2017 / 5:11 PM / in 2 hours

US EIA cuts 2018 world oil demand growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2018 world oil demand growth forecast by 40,000 barrels per day to 1.62 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 by 80,000 bpd to 1.39 million bpd.

Washington Energy, + 202-898-8415; For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desktop, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com; +1646-223-5546

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.