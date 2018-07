WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2018 world oil demand growth forecast by 80,000 barrels per day to 1.72 million bpd.

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2019 by 10,000 bpd to 1.71 million bpd.