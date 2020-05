A long exposure image shows the movement of a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 23, 2019. Picture taken November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 2,900,000 barrels per day to 8.13 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2021 by 580,000 bpd to 6.99 million bpd.