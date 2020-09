FILE PHOTO: Oil pumps are seen, as oil and gas activity dips in the Eagle Ford Shale oil field due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the drop in demand for oil globally, in Karnes County, Texas, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday cut its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 210,000 barrels per day to 8.32 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2021 by 490,000 bpd to 6.53 million bpd.