WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its 2018 world oil demand growth forecast by 80,000 barrels per day to 1.66 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 by 40,000 bpd to 1.31 million bpd.

(Corrects year in lead to 2018)