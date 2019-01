FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels per day from its previous estimate.

In its monthly forecast, U.S. Energy Information Administration says 2020 world oil demand to hit 103.07 million bpd, up 1.53 million bpd from 2019.