FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 50,000 barrels per day to 1.42 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency left its oil demand growth estimate unchanged for 2019.