FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil output rose 692,000 barrels per day in November to 11.124 mln bpd, the first time above 11 million bpd since April, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

At the same time, demand for distillate fuels such as diesel was down 7.1% from a year earlier and gasoline demand was

off by 13.3%.