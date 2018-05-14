FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 14, 2018 / 3:59 PM / a few seconds ago

Construction group Eiffage keeps 2018 goals as first quarter sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction group Eiffage (FOUG.PA) kept its 2018 targets for higher revenues and profits after it reported a 5.6 percent rise in first quarter sales.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French construction group Eiffage is seen at a job site in Paris, France, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Eiffage, which is France’s third-largest construction and concessions company behind Vinci (SGEF.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA), said revenue reached 3.379 billion euros ($4.1 billion), a 4.3 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.

    Eiffage’s order book for contracting stood at 14.1 billion euros, a 23 percent rise from the previous year, with almost 1.9 billion euros of orders taken for the Grand Paris Express project, which entails various developments for the capital.

    Last month, rival Vinci posted a 4.9 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by acquisitions, robust concessions activity and a recovery in the French construction market.

    Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.