FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
August 2, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eiffel Tower to reopen on Friday as strike ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Staff at the Eiffel Tower agreed to end their strike on Thursday evening, a union official said, meaning the monument will reopen on Friday.

People stand in line at an information booth following the closure of the Eiffel Tower as part of a strike by employees over lengthening queues during the peak summer tourist season in Paris, France, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The tower - Paris’s most famous tourist attraction - closed on Wednesday afternoon in a dispute over a new access system that workers said had caused “monstrous” queues.

Each year over 6 million visitors go up the 342-metre (1,063-foot) tower in the French capital.

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.