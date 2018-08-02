Eiffel Tower to reopen on Friday as strike ends

PARIS (Reuters) - Staff at the Eiffel Tower agreed to end their strike on Thursday evening, a union official said, meaning the monument will reopen on Friday.

People stand in line at an information booth following the closure of the Eiffel Tower as part of a strike by employees over lengthening queues during the peak summer tourist season in Paris, France, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The tower - Paris’s most famous tourist attraction - closed on Wednesday afternoon in a dispute over a new access system that workers said had caused “monstrous” queues.

Each year over 6 million visitors go up the 342-metre (1,063-foot) tower in the French capital.