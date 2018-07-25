Biogen/Eisai Alzheimer's drug cut cognitive decline by 30 percent: study

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and partner Eisai Co Ltd said patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease treated with their experimental drug BAN2401 experienced 30 percent less cognitive decline than patients who got a placebo in a highly anticipated midstage trial.

The second-highest dose of the drug also showed some benefit, but did not meet statistical significance, according to data presented on Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.

Analysts prior to the presentation had said a slowing of dementia symptoms by about 20 percent would be a positive signal, and some said even a 15 percent difference would be favorable.

However, investors appeared to be less than thrilled with the data, sending Biogen shares down more than 3 percent to $371.23 in extended trading.

There is desperate need for an Alzheimer’s treatment that works after dozens of failures of experimental drugs. The most common form of dementia affects nearly 50 million people worldwide and is expected to rise to more than 131 million by 2050, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International.

The results, based on traditional statistical methods after 18 months of treatment, followed 12-month results that failed to meet the study’s main cognitive decline goal based on a complex predictive Bayesian statistical model.

The BAN2401 trial involved 856 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease who had beta amyloid in their brains as confirmed by brain scans. The highest does of 10 mg/kg bi-weekly - one of five doses tested - was given to 161 patients.

Another 253 patients were treated with the second-highest dose of 10 mg/kg monthly, while 247 were in the placebo group.

Dr. Julie Schneider, an Alzheimer’s expert with Rush University Medical Center who attended a briefing detailing the results, said more work is needed to understand how much of a clinical effect the drug has.

“We don’t know how many went on to get Alzheimer’s dementia. I think there’s still a lot of questions,” she said.

Alzheimer’s experts at the briefing for journalists expressed concern about the measurement devised by Eisai - a compilation of conventional cognitive assessment tools called ADCOMS. The Japanese drugmaker felt a new measurement approach was needed to capture early cognitive changes in patients at the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s decline.

They also raised concerns that while the drug slowed cognitive decline, such as memory loss, in those who got the highest dose of the drug, the disease was not arrested and patients continued to experience decline over the 18-month treatment period.

Nevertheless, using a more conventional measure of cognition known as ADAS-cog, the highest dose of the treatment led to a statistically significant 47 percent reduction in cognitive decline at 18 months compared with patients taking a placebo.

“This is the first large trial to support the amyloid hypothesis,” said Dr. Lynn Kramer, chief medical officer of Eisai’s neurology unit, referring to the theory that removing toxic deposits of the protein beta amyloid from the brain will disrupt Alzheimer’s progression.

Fewer than 10 percent of patients in all BAN2401 treatment groups experienced amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E), a side effect involving water surrounding brain tissue seen in many other amyloid lowering treatments.

“I’m impressed,” Dr. Howard Fillit, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, said of the results.

Fillit said a 30 percent reduction using the more traditional ADAS-cog scale, which is a hard target to budge, is considered clinically meaningful.

“This result might be clinically meaningful if it’s reproduced,” he said. “I’m a skeptic, but I think there’s something here.”