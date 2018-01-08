Israel's El Al names former pilot Usishkin as CEO

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) on Monday named former pilot Gonen Usishkin as its new chief executive, replacing David Maimon who announced in November he would step down after four years in the job.

The Israeli flag carrier said Usishkin, commercial vice president at El Al, will take up his new position in the coming weeks following a transition period.

Usishkin, born in 1967, is a former air force pilot. He joined El Al in 2004 and piloted 747 aircraft before moving into management. Prior to his position as vice president he was head of strategy and business development.

Maimon, who was at El Al for 13 years in total, led the airline in its procurement of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and launched new routes to the United States and Europe. [L5N1ND6XP]