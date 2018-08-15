Israel's El Al swings to a second-quarter loss on higher fuel costs

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) said on Wednesday it moved to a loss in the second quarter despite a rise in revenue, weighed down by higher jet fuel costs.

The logo of Israel's El Al Airlines is seen during a ceremony marking the arrival of the first of the airline's order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The company reported a loss of $18.2 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $16 million a year earlier.

Revenue edged up by 1 percent to $547 million, although operating expenses rose 10.9 percent, largely because of a 29.5 percent increase in jet fuel costs.

Israel’s flag carrier has met with stiff competition from rivals including Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), easyJet (EZJ.L) and WizzAir (WIZZ.L), which offer lower fares on routes to Israel even though some flights require a stopover.

During the quarter, El Al’s market share at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport slipped to 26.7 percent from 29.5 percent a year earlier.

El Al said its passenger load factor, which measures, capacity utilization, was 83.5 percent, compared with 84.3 percent last year.

Chief Executive Gonen Usishkin said the airline continues to face the challenge of increased competition from foreign airlines, especially low cost carriers.

El Al is banking on a more than $1 billon overhaul of its long-range fleet to win back customers while also revamping its short-haul fare structure.

This week it received the sixth of 16 Boeing (BA.N) 787 aircraft that will be delivered by 2020, including one more due to arrive by the end of this year.

El Al is accelerating its fleet optimization plan, including removing older Boeing 767 aircraft from service this year rather than in 2020.