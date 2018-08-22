U.S. reviewing El Salvador relationship after Taiwan break: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “deeply disappointed” by El Salvador’s decision to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China and is reviewing its relationship with San Salvador as a result, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A man waits to visit the Taiwan embassy a day after the Salvadoran government announced that it has broken off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, in San Salvador, El Salvador August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

El Salvador was the third Latin American country in the past two years to switch allegiances from Taipei to Beijing and said attracting investment and developing the economy were key goals behind the decision.

“Although we recognize the sovereign right of every country to determine its diplomatic relations, we are deeply disappointed by this decision,” said a spokesman for the U.S. State Department, who did not want to be identified by name.

“We are reviewing our relationship with El Salvador following this decision.”