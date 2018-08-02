FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Drugmaker Lilly's Elanco animal health unit files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Elanco Animal Health division filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Thursday.

Lilly, which expects to own less than 20 percent in the new company, said separately the number of shares in the offering were yet to be finalized.

Lilly said last month it would take Elanco public, marking the end of a nine-month review that weighed options for the unit.

Elanco would apply to have its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ELAN," it said in a filing here with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.

Elanco’s proposed IPO size of up to $100 million is an estimate solely for calculating the registration fee.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
