Elbit gets $240 million Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles
September 26, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 24 days ago

Elbit gets $240 million Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd said on Tuesday it won a contract worth $240 million to provide a wide array of defense electronic systems to an unnamed country in Africa.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The contract, which will be carried out over a two-year period, is comprised of Directed Infra-red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to protect aircraft from shoulder fired missiles, based on passive infrared systems, and includes missile warning systems, radio and communication systems, land systems, mini-unmanned air systems and helicopters upgrade.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

