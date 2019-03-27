Elbit Systems wins $125 million Israeli defense contract

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract worth $125 million from Israel’s Ministry of Defence to supply fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to the Israeli Defence Forces.

The contract, which also includes the supply of training simulators, will be carried out over 12 years.

The new howitzer gun system is capable of automatic loading and laying, Elbit said in a statement.

The Defence Ministry, in its own statement, said the new artillery weapon will be “the most advanced of its kind in the world, with advanced firing capabilities,” and able to meet military challenges in the coming decades.