FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) (ESLT.O) said on Tuesday it won a $670 million contract to supply defense products to a country in Asia-Pacific.

Elbit, a defense electronics specialist, did not identify the country or provide details on the systems it will provide.

The contract will be carried out over 25 months, it said.