FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 4, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Elbit Systems' Cyberbit unit raises $30 mln from Claridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics contractor Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) (ESLT.O) said on Monday its wholly owned subsidiary Cyberbit raised $30 million from private equity investor Claridge Israel.

Cyberbit provides cyber training and simulation technology as well as detection of cyber attacks and response.

    This investment will facilitate Cyberbit’s expansion of its sales and marketing operations, primarily in North America, enhance customer and partner support and boost development, Elbit said in a statement.

    “We see the cyber security field as a growth engine,” Elbit CEO Bezhalel Machlis said.

    Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Tova Cohen

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.