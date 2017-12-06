FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Researchers say Ethiopia used Elbit products to spy on dissidents
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 6, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Researchers say Ethiopia used Elbit products to spy on dissidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense company Elbit Systems’ shares fell 1.7 percent in premarket Nasdaq trade after researchers claimed Ethiopia used products made by its Cyberbit unit to spy on dissidents.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

The report from Toronto-based research institute The Citizen Lab said Ethiopian dissidents were targeted with emails containing sophisticated commercial spyware posing as Adobe Flash updates and PDF plugins. 

“Our analysis of the spyware indicates it is a product known as PC Surveillance System, a commercial spyware product... offered by Cyberbit — an Israel-based cyber security company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems — and marketed to intelligence and law enforcement agencies,” the report said.

Officials at Elbit had no immediate comment. Its shares in Tel Aviv were down 1.9 percent in late trade.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.