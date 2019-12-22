Israel's Elbit Systems wins $65 million Dutch follow-on contract

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. Picture taken February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $65 million follow-on contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence to supply additional soldier systems to the armed forces of the Netherlands.

The contract will be carried out over two years.

Under this follow-on contract, Elbit Systems will supply additional wearable equipment consisting of soldier load carriage and protection systems.

As part of a Dutch program for improved operational soldier systems, Elbit is providing the armed forces with radio

systems, wearable computing units, command and control capabilities as well as vehicle systems.