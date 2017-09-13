FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada presses Greece on 'troublesome' Eldorado Gold delays: Minister
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 13, 2017 / 5:03 PM / a month ago

Canada presses Greece on 'troublesome' Eldorado Gold delays: Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALIFAX (Reuters) - Canada’s Trade Minister flagged “troublesome” permit delays for Eldorado Gold Corp in a letter to the Greek Minister of Mines and Energy earlier this year, Francois-Philippe Champagne told Reuters on Wednesday.

After meeting with the company at the Toronto mining conference in March, Champagne wrote to say that Canadian companies expect to be treated fairly and Eldorado has done “everything it can in order to comply with local laws and regulations.”

Vancouver-based Eldorado threatened on Monday to suspend investment at three Greek projects, demanding permits and clarifications on an upcoming arbitration process.

“We do that all the time when we see that Canadian companies operating abroad are not treated fairly in light of the rights and the regulations in that country and I will remake that case to my counterpart over the phone,” Champagne said.

“We want to ensure a good trading relationship. Canada is a G7 country and when Canada speaks people listen.”

Reporting by David Ljunggren in Halifax, writing by Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Matt Scuffham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.