April 2, 2018 / 3:34 AM / in 9 minutes

Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) said on Sunday it would buy all shares that it does not already own in food delivery platform Ele.me.

Drivers of the food delivery service Ele.me prepare to start their morning shift after an internal security check in Beijing, China, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement.

    Ele.me, which roughly translates as “Hungry?”, is part of a fast-growing - though fiercely competitive - market in China being driven by consumers eager to make purchases on their smartphones, from groceries to cinema tickets.

    Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

