August 12, 2020 / 2:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Republican who supports conspiracy theory wins nomination to Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, won her party’s nomination Tuesday for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Georgia, the New York Times said.

Greene defeated John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district. QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence “deep-state” traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

