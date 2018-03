Israel's Electra sues China's Huawei over import contract

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Electra Consumer Products said on Tuesday it had filed an 80 million shekel ($23 million) lawsuit in Israel against China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], accusing it of breaching a contract to import electronics to Israeli customers.

A logo of Huawei is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Electra reported last month that Huawei had informed the company it had not met purchase targets for 2017, a criteria for extending the import agreement.

Electra says there was no reason to end the contract and that it was now suing Huawei in an Israeli court for “a fundamental breach of the cooperation and distribution agreement,” according to a statement on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Officials at Huawei were not immediately reachable for comment.

Electra said its subsidiary that handles the import of smartphones, watches and other electronic devices from Huawei had sales of 87 million shekels in the first nine months of 2017.

($1 = 3.4431 shekels)