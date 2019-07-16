Lotus showcases first pure electric sports car

FILE PHOTO: The Lotus logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - British sports car maker Lotus revealed its pure electric “hypercar” on Tuesday, the first completely new vehicle to be launched under the stewardship of Chinese firm Geely which acquired a majority stake in 2017.

The Evija, to be produced at the firm’s factory in Hethel, eastern England, will have a limited production run of just 130 cars and will be built from 2020.

The model, which will cost from 1.7 million pounds ($2.1 million), will have a driving range target of 250 miles (400 kilometres) as manufacturers race to improve low and zero-emissions technology to meet stricter emissions rules and win over more environmentally-conscious buyers.

“It will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage,” said Lotus Chief Executive Phil Popham.

“It will also pave the way for further visionary models,” he said.