FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 30, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan-owned Electricity North West plans 2 billion pounds sale: Sky News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electricity North West, which is owned in part by the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), has hired advisers to conduct a strategic review and plan a 2 billion pound ($2.55 billion) sale of the company, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

An auction of the electricity distribution firm could be held in the next few months, with the review being handled by bankers at Citi, Sky News said.

Electricity North West was previously part of the United Utilities Group (UU.L) and is also owned by Colonial First State, a division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX).

A spokeswoman for J.P. Morgan Asset Management declined to comment while Citi was not immediately available.

($1 = 0.7839 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.