Electrolux to reinstate dividend after earnings recovery

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux ELUXb.ST said on Friday it would propose reinstating dividends following a recovery in earnings and cash flows during the third quarter.

Electrolux said it was proposing a dividend of 7 crowns per share to be decided at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 3. The company initially proposed a 8.50 crown per share payout for 2019 but the proposal was withdrawn in March due to the pandemic.

The company said in a statement the third quarter recovery had been boosted by pent-up demand and government stimulus programmes impacting consumer spending patterns.