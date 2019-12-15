Electrolux to incur $70 million charge for U.S. overhaul

FILE PHOTO: Interiors of Electrolux R&D facility are pictured at their plant in Pordenone, Italy, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/ Giulio Piovaccari/File Photo

(Reuters) - Swedish appliance maker Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) on Sunday said its North American business will incur costs of about $70 million in fourth quarter as part of costs incurred to move into a new facility in South Carolina.

Electrolux is investing about $250 million in new product platforms at a facility in Anderson, South Carolina, and the plant will replace manufacturing in St Cloud, Minnesota, and manufacturing at another facility in Anderson, it said.

The company also expects a negative impact to its operating income due to accounting adjustments from previous quarters and a reduction in inventory by a U.S. customer.

The new investment program and streamlining measures is on track to generate about 3.5 billion crowns ($363.59 million) of annual cost savings, with full effect from 2024, the Swedish company said.

The capacity issues in Anderson are expected to be gradually resolved during the first half of 2020, it added.